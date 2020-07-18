Cafe chain owner: Many restaurants plan to remain open after Tuesday closure deadline
Likud: PM will axe COVID panel head who questioned closing beaches, restaurants

Coronavirus Committee will demand stats justifying sweeping measures approved by cabinet, says rebel lawmaker who already once has voted to cancel government restrictions

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:10 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Knesset Member Yifat Shasha-Biton attends the Education, Culture, and Sports Committee on July 15, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
8:27 pm

Cafe chain owner: Many restaurants plan to remain open after Tuesday closure deadline

The owner of the Cafe Cafe restaurant chain tells Channel 13 that he knows of many fellow restaurant owners who plan on remaining open after Tuesday 5:00 a.m., when the government has ordered that they shutter, save for takeout and delivery.

He says the industry cannot sustain another closure directive.

8:22 pm

Anti-PM protesters in Jerusalem filmed violating social distancing guidelines

While protesters at Tel Aviv’s rally against the government’s economic response to the pandemic appear to thus far be abiding by social distancing guidelines, anti-Netanyahu activists at the Jerusalem demonstration calling for the premier’s ouster are filmed violating them.

 

8:20 pm

Finance Minister slams office director for coming to defense of beleaguered colleague

Finance Minister Israel Katz reprimands the director-general of his office for her public comments in defense of a senior official in the ministry who has come under fire from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Katz says in a statement that Keren Terner should have received his prior authorization before responding publicly.

Katz in a statement says it was not Terner’s job to wage public fights nor to defend the ministry’s bureaucrats. “Your job is to carry out the decisions of the political level,” he says, adding that it was up to him as minister to “resolutely defend the positive contribution of professional officials.”

8:16 pm

Dozens begin gathering for Tel Aviv rally of self-employed against gov’t COVID response

Dozens of Israelis have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Charles Clore park for the protest led by self-employed business owners along with owners of restaurants, bars and night-life spots against the government’s response to the pandemic.

Organizers have marked spots in the grass where protesters are to stand in order to ensure that social distancing guidelines are observed.

8:15 pm

Likud: PM will axe COVID panel head who questioned closing beaches, restaurants

A senior Likud official says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to replace the chairwoman of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee shortly after she spoke out against the government’s decision to close beaches on weekends and shutter restaurants starting Tuesday, save for delivery and take-away.

“It is not possible to continue working like this,” the senior official says in a quote leaked to various Hebrew media sites.

Earlier this evening, Yifat Shasha-Biton told Channel 12 that her panel will demand data justifying the closures in order to sign off on them.

She said her panel will discuss the issue tomorrow, despite claims by fellow Likud MK Miki Zohar that the committee would no longer be tasked with reviewing the government’s coronavirus measures, after Shasha-Biton and her fellow members voted to reverse the cabinet’s decision last week to shutter gyms and pools.

Zohar made the declaration after folding from an earlier threat to replace Shasha-Biton, amid opposition from the Blue and White party.

8:01 pm

Dozens begin gathering outside PM’s residence for protest calling for his ouster

Dozens of anti-Netanyahu activists have gathered near the Prime Minister’s Jerusalem residence for a protest slated to kick off in a half hour.

A handful of supporters of the prime minister have also gathered across the street from the opponents.

Thus far, order is being maintained, Hebrew media reports.

7:49 pm

Virus death count climbs by 6 to 398 as 1,099 new cases confirmed through Saturday afternoon

1,099 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed thus far today, according to figures released from the National Security Council, according to which 1,599 were diagnosed yesterday.

Another six people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total death count to 398.

According to the figures, the infection rate among the 13,856 tested has climbed to 7.3%.

The number of seriously ill patients has climbed to 217, among whom 56 are on ventilators.

7:35 pm

Two Palestinian cyclists hospitalized after attack by Israeli settlers — rights group

Fifteen Israeli settlers attacked a group of Palestinian cyclists who were riding near the village of Turmusayya in the central West Bank, according to the Yesh Din rights group.

The settlers arrived from the direction of the nearby Adei Ad flashpoint outpost and assaulted the cyclists with batons and stones before going on to steal their equipment, Yesh Din says.

Two of the bikers were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

7:21 pm

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away.

Colton Michael tells television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family’s home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn’t let anyone get near her, says Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he says.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo’s trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

— AP

7:14 pm

Iran sends black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France for analysis

Iran has sent black boxes from the Ukranian airliner that crashed in January to France for analysis, a Foreign Ministry official tells the Reuters news agency.

One hundred seventy-six people were killed when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down the plane, mistaking it for a hostile target amid a period of heightened tensions with the US.

“The black boxes were transported to Paris yesterday by officials of the Civil Aviation Authority and a judge,” Mohsen Baharvand, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs tells the semi-official ILNA news agency.

He says France will begin analyzing the black boxes, and praises France for its cooperation in the effort.

7:01 pm

UN chief: World ‘at the breaking point’ due to inequalities

Saying “we are at the breaking point,” the UN secretary-general makes a sweeping call to end the global inequalities that sparked this year’s massive anti-racism protests and have been further exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” Antonio Guterres says as he delivered the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

“It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere: The lie that free markets can deliver health care for all, the fiction that unpaid care work is not work, the delusion that we live in a post-racist world, the myth that we are all in the same boat.”

He says developed countries are strongly invested in their own survival and have “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.”

The UN chief’s address marks what would have been the birthday of former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Mandela.

South Africa, the world’s most unequal country a quarter-century after the end of the racist system of apartheid, is quickly becoming one of the world’s hardest-hit nations in the pandemic and now makes up roughly half of Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases. Already its public hospitals are nearly overwhelmed.

The speech by the UN chief took aim at the vast inequality of wealth — “The 26 richest people in the world hold as much wealth as half the global population,” Guterres says — and other inequalities involving race, gender, class and place of birth.

These, he says, are seen in the world’s fragmented response to the pandemic, as governments, businesses and even individuals are accused of hoarding badly needed testing, medical and other supplies for themselves.

The legacy of colonialism still reverberates, Guterres adds, and it shows in global power relations.

Developing countries, and especially African nations, are under-represented at the levels of power, including at financial institutions like the World Bank and political ones like the UN Security Council, whose five most powerful members — the US, Britain, France, Russia and China — date from the 1940s, when the world body was created.

“Inequality starts at the top: In global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” Guterres says, offering some solutions.

A new generation of social protection is needed, including universal health coverage and perhaps maybe even a universal basic income, he says, adding “individuals and corporations must pay their fair share.”

Education spending in low and middle-income countries should more than double by 2030 to $3 trillion a year, he said. And in the face of enormous shifts due to climate change, governments should tax carbon instead of people.

Answering questions after his speech, Guterres calls for “massive support” for the developing world, including debt write-offs. He said the suspension of debt payments until the end of this year, which was agreed upon by the G-20, the world’s 20 major economic powers, “is clearly not enough.”

And he notes, without naming names, that “leadership and power are not always aligned.”

“Let’s face facts,” Guterres says in his address. “The global political and economic system is not delivering on critical global public goods: public health, climate action, sustainable development, peace.”

The UN chief calls for a new model of global governance with inclusive and equal participation.

“We see the beginnings of a new movement,” he says, adding it’s time to right the wrongs of the past.

— AP

6:51 pm

Rebel Likud MK, head of Knesset COVID panel, slams gov’t shuttering of restaurants, beaches

The chairperson of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee speaks out against the cabinet’s recent decision to close beaches on weekends and shutter restaurants starting Tuesday, save for delivery and take-away.

Yifat Shasha-Biton tells Channel 12’s Meet the Press that the Health Ministry has provided no statistics to justify the sweeping measures.

She says her panel will discuss them tomorrow, despite claims by fellow Likud MK Miki Zohar that the committee would no longer be tasked with reviewing the government’s coronavirus measures, after Shasha-Biton and her fellow members voted to reverse the cabinet’s decision last week to shutter gyms and pools.

“Tomorrow we will discuss the new coronavirus restrictions… and demand to see the data and information on which the government’s decisions were based,” she says.

She says keeping beaches open is critical in order to boost the public’s morale.

“Regarding restaurants, we said that they needed to abide by the purple badge regulations. There is no reason for them to be closed entirely,” she adds, asserting that customers can be seated outside in the open air, limiting the risk of the virus spreading.

6:39 pm

New York COVID-19 hospitalizations down, 11 more deaths

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to check the spread of the virus.

“(W)e remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home, as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo says in a prepared statement.

Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is set to begin a scaled-down version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process Monday, that will allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds and professional sports teams to play to empty seats.

More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began.

— AP

6:21 pm

Finance Ministry director pushes back against PM’s criticism of office’s bureacrats

Finance Ministry director Karen Terner Eyal pushes back against criticism by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies over the conduct of bureaucrats in her office. The criticism came in regard to the bureaucrats’ handling of the government’s orders regarding the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very difficult for me to remain indifferent to the unprecedented criticism of my ministry’s staff, and in particular the head of the budget department Shaul Meridor, and in general to the very violent discourse that has been developing against us on social media,” she tweets.

She says the role of Meridor and the others is simply to implement the policy decisions of the government, and that they are not involved in making policy themselves.

Netanyahu on Friday lashed out at Finance Ministry officials who reportedly oppose his plan to disperse financial aid to all Israeli adults.

“It’s inconceivable that bureaucrats are briefing [the media] against decisions made by the government, and are working to thwart them. We won’t accept this,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

The premier didn’t name any officials, but shared a post by Likud MK Shlomi Karai that included a large photo of Meridor.

6:17 pm

Police hand out 2,960 fines over weekend to violators of gov’t COVID guidelines

Police say they handed out 2,960 fines so far this weekend to Israelis who violated the government’s guidelines aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the fines were for failure to wear a mask, which cost violators NIS 500.

Fines were distributed to seven restaurants and 21 other businesses operating in violation of the guidelines.

Twenty-nine Israelis received fines for violating their quarantine requirements. Seventy-seven Israelis living in cities that have been placed under lockdown received fines for violating the government order. Thirty-four businesses were handed fines for serving customers who weren’t wearing masks.

6:15 pm

White House says civil rights icon Lewis leaves ‘enduring legacy’; Trump mum

The White House remembers John Lewis as a giant of the civil rights movement in America.

“Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweets after the Georgia congressman died Friday at the age of 80.

“We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country,” she writes.

US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on Lewis’ passing. In 2017 he attacked the Georgia congressman on Twitter.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump wrote then

with AFP

6:14 pm

Amid right-wing pressure, Minister suspends aid for needy to prevent funds from reaching refugee groups

Finance Minister Israel Katz ordered the freezing of a government assistance program for charities that help the poor, homeless, Holocaust survivors, victims of sexual assault and other populations in need, following pressure from far-right activists who objected to the funds also being directed to organizations that aid refugees and asylum seekers, Haaretz reports.

The NIS 53 million aid package was intended for non-profit groups that have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

After a campaign of public pressure by far-right activists including Shefi Paz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair, Katz directed the freezing of the aid package, telling his office’s legal adviser that some of the groups earmarked to receive the funds “carry out activities contrary to the values and policies of the government.”

Katz requested that the criteria for receiving the aid be altered.

Government sources tell Haaretz that it is not yet clear whether Katz has the authority to can the financial aid package, as it has already been approved by all of the relevant ministries. Government officials are slated to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue, according to the report.

 

6:11 pm

Hundreds of police officers ready to secure Tel Aviv protest

Police say they have completed their preparations ahead of tonight’s protest at Tel Aviv’s Charles Clore Park at the same time as another demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence.

Both rallies are against the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of police officers have been dispatched to secure the event in Tel Aviv and ensure that particapants abide by the government’s social distancing guidelines. The rally will be capped at 8,000 people, according to reports.

