California synagogue got federal funds to improve security just before shooting

POWAY, California — The gunman who attacked a Southern California synagogue last week fired at worshipers near a front entrance that leaders earlier identified as needing improved security.

The Poway Chabad Synagogue north of San Diego sought a federal grant last year to better protect that area.

The $150,000 was approved in September but only awarded in late March.

The rabbi who oversees security grants tells The Associated Press that the timing means the synagogue had no chance to start spending the funds before the shooting.

He says Jewish leaders are considering asking authorities to allow some of the money be used to hire security guards, which it doesn’t have now.

The shooter killed a woman and wounded an 8-year-old girl and two men, including the rabbi presiding at the Passover service.

