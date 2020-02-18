Cellcom said set to buy Golan Telecom for NIS 600 million

Israeli mobile giant Cellcom is set to buy phone company Golan Telecom for some NIS 600 million ($175 million), according to Hebrew media reports.

Cellcom will additionally waive a debt from Golan Telecom of NIS 130 million ($38 million).

The deal with Golan, which has some 900,000 subscribers, will secure Cellcom’s place as Israel’s largest mobile phone company with some 3.4 million total customers.

Some reports said Cellcom would pay NIS 620 million for Golan.

The boards of the companies are reportedly meeting today to approve the deal.