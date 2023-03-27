Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Coalition party leaders reportedly set to meet in the morning

27 March 2023, 3:34 am Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Coalition leaders are reportedly set to hold a meeting in the morning.

The party leaders canceled a meeting scheduled for today.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, the head of the Likud party, supports halting the advancement of the overhaul legislation and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties have said they will support Netanyahu’s decision, according to unconfirmed reports.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who leads the Otzma Yehudit party, wants the legislation to proceed, the reports said.

It has a link that will sign you in.