Conference of Presidents may delay tapping ex-HIAS chair

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will reportedly vote to delay by the appointment of Dianne Lob as the group’s head for a year.

The umbrella group has come under pressure from right wing groups after nominating Lob, a former head of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which has championed refugee rights and opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Under the proposal, to be voted on by the Conference’s members Tuesday, Lob will only take helm of the Conference on April 21, 2021, according to Jewish Insider.

Arthur Stark will remain as chairman until then, and Lob will be chair-elect, under the proposal.