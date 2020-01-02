Court set to rule on whether Netanyahu can be tasked with forming government

The High Court of Justice is set to give its ruling today on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be tasked with forming a government following the March 2 election, in light of the charges against him in three criminal cases.

According to Channel 12 news, observers expect the petition against the premier to be rejected by court justices, in light of the nature of court deliberations in recent days.

A rejection could be temporary, with judges potentially ruling that they cannot make a decision at this stage and must be consulted when the issue potentially becomes relevant, i.e., after the election.