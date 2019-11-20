Danon says Europe’s ‘automatic’ support for Palestinians dooming peace talks

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon says that Europe’s “automatic” support for the Palestinians is preventing the resumption of peace talks between the sides.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Danon says European support has resulted in an anti-Israel propaganda campaign.

“The automatic support of some European countries for the Palestinians has resulted in a propaganda campaign that starts in New York and ends in Ramallah,” Danon says according to a readout from his office. “If you want to truly help, you must change your approach because your criticism is preventing direct negotiations.”

He also praises the shift in US policy regarding West Bank settlements as “righting a historical wrong.”