Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump

A Russian court on Tuesday sentences 11 people to terms including life in prison after finding them guilty of a deadly bomb attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in 2017.

Abror Azimov, a 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, is sentenced by a military court in Russia’s second biggest city to life in prison for organizing and participating in a terrorist group.

Ten other people who are also from Central Asia are sentenced to between 19 and 28 years in prison.

All have denied the charges, and said they were tortured.

Shokhista Karimova, 48, pounds the glass of the courtroom cage and cries “let me go” after she is handed a 20-year term.

The bomb blast in April 2017 killed 15 people in the Saint Petersburg metro and wounded dozens more.

The alleged perpetrator, Akbarjon Djalilov, a 22-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, died in the attack.

— AFP