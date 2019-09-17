Some 6.3 million Israelis will be eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll.
Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Liberman: ‘There will be government without ultra-Orthodox and no 3rd elections’
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says before voting: “We will set up a government without the ultra-Orthodox. There will be no third elections. There will certainly not be 61 votes to dissolve the Knesset.”
Earlier this year Liberman refused to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unless the bill formalizing exemptions to mandatory military service for yeshiva students was passed as is, a demand flatly rejected by the premier’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.
That impasse helped trigger the new elections.
Deri blows shofar at rabbi’s grave to kick off electioneering
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and his band of Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox men have started off voting day with a visit to the Jerusalem grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the late spiritual leader of the party.
Deri blows a shofar, traditional for the days ahead of the Jewish New Year, and vows that “today we stop this ‘secular government,’ and safeguard the Jewish State on the path of [Rabbi Yosef].”
Most polling stations open across country
Most polling stations across the country have opened as of 7 a.m. Some ballot boxes in smaller towns will only open at 8 a.m.
Most voting stations will close at 10 p.m. (except for those that close earlier), at which point exit polls will be released.
