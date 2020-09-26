Deri says outdoor protesters irresponsible, urges outdoor prayer

Shas leader Aryeh Deri is accusing the thousands of protesters outside the premier’s official residence of acting irresponsibly, accusing them of being the cause for a further spike in new infections.

“When they act irresponsibly, we are required to act even more responsibly and so I call on the whole huge public which will be fasting and praying on Yom Kippur to keep the guidelines and to pray outside as rabbis have instructed,” Deri writes on Twitter.

Deri has in the past fought for synagogues and yeshivas to stay open, despite them being major virus incubators, according to the Health Ministry. He had reportedly conditioned support for legislation clamping down on synagogue attendance for similar limits on protests, which take place outdoors.

Major outbreaks in the ultra-Orthodox community have been discovered in recent days that are likely traceable to large Rosh Hashanah gatherings a week ago, according to Channel 12 news.

The Health Ministry has yet to release new infection stats. It normally publishes them around the close of Shabbat, which occurred over an hour ago.