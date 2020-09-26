The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s developments as they unfold.
Deri says outdoor protesters irresponsible, urges outdoor prayer
Shas leader Aryeh Deri is accusing the thousands of protesters outside the premier’s official residence of acting irresponsibly, accusing them of being the cause for a further spike in new infections.
“When they act irresponsibly, we are required to act even more responsibly and so I call on the whole huge public which will be fasting and praying on Yom Kippur to keep the guidelines and to pray outside as rabbis have instructed,” Deri writes on Twitter.
Deri has in the past fought for synagogues and yeshivas to stay open, despite them being major virus incubators, according to the Health Ministry. He had reportedly conditioned support for legislation clamping down on synagogue attendance for similar limits on protests, which take place outdoors.
Major outbreaks in the ultra-Orthodox community have been discovered in recent days that are likely traceable to large Rosh Hashanah gatherings a week ago, according to Channel 12 news.
The Health Ministry has yet to release new infection stats. It normally publishes them around the close of Shabbat, which occurred over an hour ago.
London police clash with protesters at rally against virus restrictions
London police have shut down a protest in Trafalgar Square against COVID-19 restrictions, clashing with demonstrators amid rising tensions over limits on everyday life as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
Police and protesters were injured when officers moved in after three hours of speeches in front of thousands of people who packed the iconic square in London waving placards opposing mandatory vaccinations, face mask requirements and limits on civil liberties.
Police say they intervened because the demonstrators refused to comply with the very social-distancing rules they were there to protest. Officers removed sound equipment, bottles were thrown and police drew their batons in confrontations with protesters. Several people were seen being led away in handcuffs.
“Crowds in Trafalgar Square have not complied with the conditions of their risk assessment and are putting people in danger of transmitting the virus,” the Metropolitan police force says.
The demonstration was held as Parliament prepares to review COVID-19 legislation and the government imposes new restrictions to control the disease. Some lawmakers have criticized the government for implementing the rules without parliamentary approval.
Thousands reported in Jerusalem, hundreds more protesting in Tel Aviv, Caesarea
Aside from the main protest in Jerusalem, hundreds more people are rallying against the government in Tel Aviv and in Caesarea.
Protests outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence have become a weekly fixture in Caesarea, an otherwise idyllic seaside town.
Media reports put the number of people at Jerusalem’s Paris Square in the thousands.
Netanyahu reportedly pushing government on emergency rules to limit protests
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued over the weekend to insert emergency regulations that could clamp down on protests, after an attempt to legislate new rules before the weekend failed, Channel 12 news reports.
The channel says that the premier held a call with Blue and White head Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, also from Blue and White, to push them on emergency regulations.
During the call, according to the channel, Nissenkorn and Gantz hinted that Netanyahu himself was the one putting the brakes on legislation, which would be limited in time, unlike the emergency rules, which would give Netanyahu a more free hand on implementing restrictions by fiat.
Speaking to Channel 13, Gantz says there will not be any emergency rules and accuses Netanyahu’s Likud party of “sabotaging” restrictions that the cabinet had agreed on.
He also expresses support for the protests, but urges participants to act responsibility by limiting numbers and keeping social distancing rules.
Hundreds gather for socially-distanced protest outside PM’s residence
Pictures from Paris Square in Jerusalem show several hundreds of people gathered at a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Police tell Channel 13 News that they will not limit the number of participants but will enforce social distancing regulations.
Police hand out fines to some Jerusalem protesters for failure to follow rules
Police hand out fines to some protesters near the prime minister’s residence due to failure to socially distance and wear masks.
Activists said officers checked if demonstrators standing close together were of the same family, and wrote them fines if they weren’t.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters begin congregating at Jerusalem’s Paris Square
Demonstrators have begun arriving outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem’s Balfour Street and adjacent Paris Square ahead of an expected mass protest held despite Israel’s second national lockdown.
Organizers have urged all participants to adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing, while police have warned they will enforce health regulations strictly. Markings set two meters apart have been placed on the ground by activists.
This evening’s protest appears to be laundry-themed, in response to a Washington Post report claiming Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on multiple occasions brought with them from Israel suitcases of clothes to be laundered and dry cleaned while staying at the White House.
UK’s Johnson calls for global unity against pandemics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges world leaders to “unite and turn our fire” against coronavirus as he announces a “five-point” plan to tackle future pandemics during an address to the UN General Assembly.
Johnson, whose country has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also announces new funding to international vaccine efforts and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Johnson tells the Assembly in a virtual address that the pandemic has “united humanity as never before” but has also been an “extraordinary force of division” as nations vied with each other over supplies of medical equipment. “Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose.
15-year-old Palestinian dies after drowning in cesspit, is 6th victim
A sixth Palestinian has died after drowning in a cesspit near Hebron, Walla news reports.
The 15-year-old had earlier been rushed to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center after five family members drowned and died in the accident.
