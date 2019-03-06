Drill at West Bank checkpoint tonight to include sounds of gunfire

A top Israeli radio station says it will cut buck on playing the songs of the late Michael Jackson, amid new sexual assault allegations made against the pop singer.

The Galgalatz radio station, a subsidiary of Army Radio, says it is taking action in light of the global outrage over documentary film “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men recount their alleged abuse at Jackson’s hands as young boys.

The station says it will review the decision in a few weeks’ time.