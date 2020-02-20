East Jerusalem boy shot by police loses sight in eye

LONDON — British police say they’re not treating as terror related a London mosque stabbing in which an elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The London ambulance service says the victim had been taken “to a major trauma centre” after the mid-afternoon attack.

“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” the London police say in a statement.

“The incident is not being treated as terror related at this time.”

The police say the victim was a worshiper in his 70s and his condition is “non life-threatening.”

A statement issued by the London Central Mosque where the attack occurred says the assailant was apprehended by worshipers until the police arrived at the scene.

It says the mosque’s Muazzin — a religious leader who calls the faithful to prayer — “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital”

