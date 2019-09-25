The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran’s defense chief rules out deal with world powers on missile program
Iran’s defense minister has rejected any deal with world powers over Tehran’s missile program.
The official IRNA news agency on Wednesday quotes Gen. Amir Hatami as saying any deal with the United States over Iran’s “missile power” would damage the country’s capabilities. He says Iran’s leaders all support improving their missile program.
Tehran long has insisted its ballistic missile program was nonnegotiable. US President Donald Trump, however, cited it as a reason for unilaterally withdrawing America from the nuclear deal over a year ago.
Hatami’s remarks come as the US and its allies say Iran is behind a major drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry. Iran has denied the allegations, saying any strikes by the US or Saudi Arabia will lead to “all-out war.”
— AP
Egypt arrests more than 1,000 after anti-Sissi protests
Egyptian authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people, two rights groups say Wednesday, in the wake of rare anti-government protests last week.
The Egyptian Center for Freedoms and Rights says 1,003 had been arrested, while the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights reports the figure of 1,298 detained. Two prominent academics were detained on Tuesday, relatives and lawyers say.
— AFP
Did a Minnesota congressman call Elizabeth Warren a Nazi?
A Minnesota congressman draws sharp criticism for describing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a “national socialist” on his Facebook campaign page, a term usually understood to mean Nazis.
Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn attacked the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for “socialist extremism” in a post Tuesday in which he vowed to keep working with US President Donald Trump.
Hagedorn later edits the post to replace the term with “Democratic socialist.” Spokesman Jake Murphy says Hagedorn was referring to Warren’s “socialist agenda” and updated the post so it wouldn’t be misconstrued.
Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin calls the post “completely reprehensible.” Martin says Hagedorn should apologize to Warren.
— AP
Israel, US urge EU to take action against boycott movement
Israeli and US officials are warning about a rise in attacks targeting Jews in Western Europe and are urging European Union leaders to take action against organizations supporting an international boycott of Israel.
Gilad Erdan, the Israeli minister of strategic affairs, tells a news conference in Brussels that the EU should stop funding the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. He speaks alongside US envoy Elan Carr.
Israel says the BDS is aimed at delegitimizing its existence. The BDS presents itself as a non-violent campaign for Palestinian rights and does not endorse a specific solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
According to numbers compiled by Tel Aviv University, anti-Semitic attacks worldwide rose 13% in 2018 from the previous year. The highest number of attacks were in the US, France, Britain and Germany.
— AP
Homeless man pleads guilty to Minnesota synagogue fire
A homeless man pleads guilty to starting a fire that destroyed a 117-year-old synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota.
Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Amiot entered his guilty pleas on negligent fire charges Tuesday in St. Louis County District Court.
The fire destroyed the Adas Israel Synagogue on September 9. Authorities say Amiot used a lighter to ignite combustible materials outside the main building, near a separate religious structure called a sukkah.
The complaint says Amiot admitted starting the fire and told police he tried to spit on it to put it out, but walked away when that didn’t work.
Police say they don’t believe the fire was a hate crime.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 25. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports that prosecutors are recommending probation.
— AP
Receiving election results, Rivlin hopes Israel’s not headed to 3rd vote
Rivlin officially receives the final election results.
Speaking to the Central Elections Committee head, the president expresses hope Israel will avoid a third round of elections. The country previously held a national election in April, which failed to yield a government.
“I hope we won’t have another election soon,” says Rivlin, according to Channel 12, amid a political deadlock between the sides.
United Torah Judaism plans to appeal vote count after losing seat
The United Torah Judaism party plans to contest the election results after a final ballot count saw it lose a Knesset seat to Likud by a mere 68 votes.
The change early on Wednesday morning gave Likud 32 seats, while UTJ dropped from eight seats to seven.
Israeli, 25, dies after car accident in Georgia
A 25-year-old tourist from Jerusalem dies in a Georgia hospital, days after a car accident in the Kazbegi region.
The collision occurred on Monday night.
He is named by media reports as Yosef David Becker.
The Foreign Ministry confirms the death and says it is working to bring his body to Israel for burial.
British parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling
Britain’s parliament resumes on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rules that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend it was “unlawful, void and of no effect.”
Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, is due to address MPs later on Wednesday.
— AFP
Central Elections Committee slams efforts to ‘delegitimize’ vote
Central Elections Committee chief Hanan Melcer condemns efforts to “delegitimize” the voting system with allegations of rampant fraud.
“They tried to delegitimize the results and the committee, and to amplify marginal incidents [of fraud] in the previous round [of elections in April],” says Melcer, according to the Walla news site.
He is referring to right-wing claims before the election of widespread fraud.
Melcer is heading to the President’s Residence to officially submit the final election results from last week’s vote.
Overnight, Likud received another seat, bringing it up to 32, at the expense of United Torah Judaism. That shift hinged on a mere 68 votes, the Ynet site says.
Rivlin could tap Netanyahu to form government amid deadlock
President Reuven Rivlin is expected to task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next coalition unless there is progress in unity talks with Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, reports say.
The president could make a decision by tonight.
Rivlin, Netanyahu, and Gantz are scheduled to meet at the President’s Residence later this evening for a dinner.
The president has encouraged the leaders of the two largest parties to form a unity government, but an agreement over who would lead such a coalition remains elusive.
Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to be prime minister from right-wing and religious parties, while Gantz got 54. Yisrael Beytenu and the Balad faction of the Joint List didn’t recommend any candidate.
