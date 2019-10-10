Egypt’s Sisi denounces Turkey’s Syria offensive

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on criticizes Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, the presidency said.

In a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Sisi “affirmed Egypt’s rejection of the Turkish aggression on Syria’s territory and sovereignty,” a statement from his office says.

Turkey bombarded northeastern Syrian border towns with air strikes and artillery on Wednesday, before troops moved across the border and attacked some of the key towns in the area.

Sisi warns the operation would have “adverse effects” on the “stability and security of the entire region.”

Last night, the Arab League warned that Turkey’s attack could help the Islamic State group “regain some of its force.”

Regional foreign ministers will gather in Cairo this weekend to discuss Turkey’s intervention, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general Hossam Zaki said.

