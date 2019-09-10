Elections chief allows PM announcement, warns Likud against a campaign ad

Central Elections Committee chair Hanan Melcer rejects petitions by Blue and White and the Democratic Camp to delay the broadcast of a purportedly “dramatic” announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The expected announcement “has a clear news value, which naturally will draw broad media coverage and public attention,” Melcer says.

“It does not constitute prohibited election advertising, and therefore there is no cause for issuing the requested order.”

Melcer says media outlets will nevertheless watch the announcement, and switch from a live broadcast to a delayed one if they conclude it constitutes election propaganda.

Melcer says his decision is “based on statements from Likud and on the assumption that there won’t be Likud campaign literature alongside Netanyahu’s appearance. I am certain that Netanyahu and Likud are aware of the ramifications if it turns out these assurances given to me were inaccurate.”