Erdogan says 3 million refugees could be returned to Syria safe zone
Litzman: We’re with Netanyahu till the end, won’t serve with Lapid

Blue and White-led center-left bloc edging out Likud’s right-wing bloc; PM to meet with religious faction heads in effort to stop Gantz from being given mandate to form coalition

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:32 am 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

  • Graph showing official September 17, 2019 election results after 90% of vote counted. (Times of Israel staff)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) waves as he addresses supporters at his Likud party's electoral campaign headquarters early on September 18, 2019. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was waiting for results in the country's general election, but that he was prepared for negotiations to form a "strong Zionist government." He spoke as exit polls showed a tight race between his right-wing Likud and ex-military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
  • Blue and White head Benny Gantz addresses supporters at the alliance's campaign headquarters in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019, as his allies Yair Lapid (2nd-R) of the Yesh Atid party and Moshe Yaalon (R) of the Telem party speak behind. (EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
  • Joint List candidates celebrating the results of Channel 13's exit poll which initially projected the party would win 13 seats in the Knesset. (Adam Rasgon/Times of Israel)
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya speaks at the Likud headquarters on elections night in Tel Aviv, on September 18, 2019. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
  • Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Israeli secular nationalist Yisrael Beyteinu party, gives an address at the party's electoral headquarters in Jerusalem late on September 17, 2019. (JALAA MAREY / AFP)
  • President Reuven Rivlin casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on September 17, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
  • Supporters of Blue and White react to exit polls at alliance's campaign headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019. (GALI TIBBON / AFP)
  • House Committee Chairman MK Miki Zohar leads a discussion at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, May 27, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events in the aftermath of Israel’s election day.

2:02 pm

Erdogan says 3 million refugees could be returned to Syria safe zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip says that up to three million Syrian refugees could be returned to a “safe zone” it is seeking to establish in northern Syria.

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees — the highest number in the world — and there have been signs of a public backlash over their presence after eight long years of war in its neighbor to the south.

Working with the United States, Turkish forces are seeking to clear a swathe of northern Syria, in part to push Kurdish rebels away from its border but also to facilitate the return of refugees.

If successful, “we will be able to house, depending on the depth of the safe zone, between two and three million Syrian refugees that are currently in Turkey and Europe,” Erdogan says in a televised speech.

Erdogan says earlier this week that he envisions the “peace corridor” as stretching right across northern Syria all the way to Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa — which he said would allow even more than three million to return.

He calls for “much greater support” from Europe in realizing the plan.

— AFP

1:55 pm

‘Double envelopes’ to be counted overnight

The Central Elections Committee says it will be commencing its tallying of “double envelopes” at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

These ballots include votes from diplomats, security forces, handicapped citizens, hospital patients and staff, and prisoners, which will be counted today and tomorrow.

The tally will be completed early Thursday afternoon.

12:53 pm

With 90% of vote officially counted, Blue and White edging out Likud 32-31

The Central Elections Committee releases official results after 90% of the ballots have been counted. Blue and White is slightly ahead of Likud, while the left-wing bloc is edging the right-wing bloc.

Blue and White: 32
Likud: 31
Joint List: 13
Shas: 9
United Torah Judaism: 8
Yamina: 7
Labor: 6
Democratic Camp: 5

Left-wing bloc: 56
Right-wing bloc: 55
Yisrael Beytenu: 9

11:58 am

UK’s Corbyn suggests he’ll stay neutral if new Brexit vote

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour party, has suggested he would remain neutral if there was a second referendum on Brexit.

Labour has promised that if it wins the next election, it will seek a new exit deal with the European Union and put that and the option to stay in the bloc to a referendum.

“Only a Labour government would end the Brexit crisis by taking the decision back to the people,” Corbyn writes in an article in The Guardian.

“We will give the people the final say on Brexit, with the choice of a credible leave offer and remain.”

He adds: “I will pledge to carry out whatever the people decide, as a Labour prime minister.”

Labour has been accused of a confused position over Brexit as it seeks a middle way to avoid alienating voters on either side of the 2016 referendum.

However, as the governing Conservatives toughen their position under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pressure is growing for Labour to campaign actively to stay in the EU.

The issue is likely to spark intense debate at Labour’s party conference starting this weekend.

Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal with Brussels — although he is constrained by a law blocking “no deal” next month.

Meanwhile, the smaller Liberal Democrats agreed at their annual conference last weekend to reverse Brexit if they ever won a majority in the House of Commons.

“We are the only UK-wide party ready to put our trust in the people of Britain to make the decision,” Corbyn writes.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), tweets: “Staying neutral on Brexit is a shameful abdication of leadership.”

— AFP

11:27 am

Barak urges Gantz to form temporary minority government with Joint List support from outside

Democratic Camp candidate and former prime minister Ehud Barak urges Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to form a temporary minority coalition with his party, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu,with support from the Joint List from the opposition.

Barak tells Army Radio that this would last until the end of Netanyahu’s legal proceedings and then a further decision could be made as to whether Likud would be added into the government.

11:14 am

With 56.09% of vote counted, Blue and White passes Likud for first time in official tally

With 54.6 percent of the vote counted in the Central Elections Committee’s official tally, Blue and White passes Likud with 27.30% (973,520 votes) compared to 26.94% (960,766 votes).

11:13 am

Litzman: We’re still with Netanyahu, still won’t serve with Lapid

United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman says his ultra-Orthodox party will stick with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “until the end.”

The deputy health minister, who police have recommended indicting for providing illicit assistance to alleged serial pedophile Malka Leifer, says he will not back down from his decision not to serve in a coalition with Blue and White MK Yair Lapid.

“Lapid damaged and humiliated us. There is no apology for that,” Litzman says.

11:02 am

Several voters came to vote yesterday to learn that they had already done so

Army Radio reports on several instances in which Israelis arrived at polling stations across the country to learn that someone had already voted using their name.

The Central Elections Committee says it is aware of the instances and is looking into them.

11:01 am

Election czar says impartial poll watchers prevented troublemakers from making trouble at polls

Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas tells Army Radio that the body’s 3,000 impartial poll watchers prompted anyone who was thinking of making trouble at ballot stations to “think more than twice” and desist.

10:53 am

Election czar says tally of regular ballots complete; official results being updated at slower pace

The director of the Central Elections Committee, Orly Adas, tells Army Radio that the panel has completed counting the regular ballots and that only 250,000 “double ballots” remain.

These include votes from diplomats, security forces, handicapped citizens, hospital patients and staff, and prisoners, which will be counted today and tomorrow.

However, the official results are being checked several times before being published on the election committee website, which has just 44.2% of the vote counted as opposed to unofficial reports from Hebrew media that had the numbers leaked to them and are showing 96.9% having already been tallied.

10:26 am

Palestinian official: Next government must realize no peace without ending occupation

Palestinian Liberation Organization secretary-general Saeb Erekat responds to the preliminary election results:

“Israeli elections were about maintaining the status quo or strengthening apartheid. For peace to prevail, next government has to realize that there will be no peace nor security without ending the occupation: Palestine next to Israel 1967 borders,” he tweets.

10:15 am

Smotrich: Ben Gvir should be embarrassed to show his face this morning

Yamina MK Bezalal Smotrich tears into Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir, after the latter failed to cross the electoral threshold after a risky independent run.

“In a normal world, the man would be ashamed to show his face in public,” Smotrich says in a statement.

“Zero responsibility taken, zero mindfulness, zero attention to the results. Everyone is guilty except for him,” he adds in reference to Ben Gvir’s speech after exit polls were released last night in which he blamed Yamina and Likud for Otzma Yehudit’s defeat.

9:58 am

Likud reaches out to Labor in bid to form coalition without Blue and White or Yisrael Beytenu

Likud officials have reached out to Labor chairman Amir Peretz in an effort to convince him to join a coalition along with the ultra-Orthodox parties and Yamina, Haaretz reports.

Peretz has quickly declined the offer, saying he is only interested in replacing Netanyahu.

9:51 am

In first morning-after comments, Gantz wishes Israel a strong unity government

Mobbed by aggressive cameramen while being driven from his home in Rosh Ha’ayin, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says, “We are still waiting for the official results.”

“For a long time we were busy with the campaign, and now the time has come to work on what matters. I’ll wish the State of Israel a strong unity government. “

9:45 am

Odeh says Joint List may recommend Gantz for PM

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh says “it is possible that we will recommend Blue and White head Benny Gantz [to form the next coalition] to President Reuven.”

“However, we have clear conditoins and based on them we will decide. We want to replace Netanyahu,” he tells Army Radio.

9:27 am

TV report: With 96.9% of vote counted, Netanyahu and Gantz’s parties deadlocked at 32

The Kan public broadcaster provides what it calls unofficial results after 96.9% of the vote has been counted, showing Blue and White and Likud knotted up at 32 seats.

Blue and White: 32
Likud: 32
Joint List: 12
Yisrael Beytenu: 9
Shas: 9
United Torah Judaism: 8
Yamina: 7
Labor: 6
Democratic Camp: 5

9:00 am

PM crony admits targeting Arabs with camera bill probably wasn’t such a good idea

Likud MK Miki Zohar, a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledges that the controversial camera bill that his party aggressively pushed in recent weeks ended up hurting it on election day.

“It woke up the Arab sector that in turn came out to the polls, while it also went on to lull right-wing voters into complacency and many of them remained at home,” Zohar tells the Walla news site.

Netanyahu’s Likud party advocated for legislation opposed by the attorney general that would have allowed party operatives to film inside polling stations. It based the necessity for the bill on the unproven claim of rampant voter fraud in the Arab sector.

In the middle of election day, the party leaked to Channel 13 that it had installed “facial recognition” cameras outside Arab polling stations in what many analysts quickly concluded was an attempt to intimidate Arab voters.

The Joint List, according to unofficial results tallied after over 90% of the vote was counted, went on to receive 12 seats.

8:45 am

Voter turnout among soldiers 70.7 percent, IDF says

The IDF says 70.7 percent of soldiers voted in Tuesday’s election, the majority of them on their army bases.

Voting began early for IDF soldiers due to “operational needs,” meaning some troops began casting their ballots Saturday night, the army says.

Approximately 10 percent of soldiers voted in their assigned polling places near their homes, according to the IDF.

— Judah Ari Gross

8:22 am

Kingmaker Liberman says all must bow before his conditions, ‘unity the only way’

Kingmaker Avigdor Liberman appears outside his “castle” in the settlement of Nokdim, offering the gathered masses a royal promise that he will not allow a third round of elections but will also not waste time haggling.

Liberman lays out his demands — a secular wishlist including military service for the ultra-Orthodox, public transportation and commerce on Shabbat, Haredi education standards and other measures — and says he does not plan on speaking to any other party leaders until they meet his preconditions.

But he also softens his tone toward the right wing, describing ultra-Orthodox parties as “political rivals, not enemies,” and expressing willingness to sit in a government under Benjamin Netanyahu.

He calls the idea of forming a government that includes Arab parties “absurd.”

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman speaks to press while touring the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv on election day, September 17, 2019. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

“Don’t waste your time. We need to pursue the only possible track as fast as possible,” he says, referring to his demands for a unity government, which he describes as “the only possible action.”

Liberman says President Reuven Rivlin should take a “much more active” role in shepherding a government into existence, appearing to chide him for allowing the new elections, which many have blamed on Liberman’s intransigence.

He also expresses unhappiness with a speech early Wednesday morning from Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, which did not address his secular issues.

7:52 am

‘Israel’s Ohio’ gives slight lead to Blue and White

In the small city of Rehovot, famous for being a microcosm of Israeli voting patterns, results show Blue and White slightly ahead of Likud, with 30.9 percent to Likud’s 28. Yisrael Beytenu sits in third place with 8.5%, according to official numbers posted to the election committee’s website.

An aerial view of the city of Rehovot, on June 30, 2017. (Gidi Avinary/Flash90)
7:38 am

Netanyahu wants Olmert prosecutor Korb to defend him

Attorney Uri Korb tells Channel 12 he has been asked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to represent him at an upcoming hearing with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over looming fraud indictments.

Uri Korb, a senior lawyer at the State Prosecutor’s Office seen at the Jerusalem District Court, May 05, 2015. (Emil Salman/POOL)

Korb knows a thing or two about sending politicians up the river, having prosecuted Ehud Olmert earlier this decade.

Some of Netanyahu’s legal team has left him over issues with payment, which the prime minister has attempted to fund via a rich American cousin, to the chagrin of authorities here.

Korb does not say if he will take the job.

7:22 am

Official vote tally site lags, undercounts Arabs

The Central Elections Committee website showing “live” vote tally results continues to lag behind media reports. As of 7:09 a.m. it shows a smudge under 35% reporting, with Likud about 35,000 votes ahead of Blue and White.

The site continues to underrepresent the Arab vote, showing the Joint List with a mere 36,795 votes, well below the 12 seats it is expected to receive according to exit polls and unofficial results reported in Hebrew-language media.

When asked about the discrepancy and why Arab votes are being tallied slower, a spokesperson for the committee tells the Times of Israel, “I won’t answer your question. It’s an insult to intelligence.”

6:52 am

Attempted stabbing attack reported at West Bank checkpoint

The Ynet new site reports an apparent stabbing attempt at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Ramallah.

Security forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman suspected in the attack, according to preliminary reports.

6:50 am

TV report: Tally of 90% of votes shows Knesset deadlocked, PM on shaky ground

Channel 12 is reporting results it says it has received from inside sources in the Central Elections Committee, which the news channel claims reflect around 91% of the national vote.

According to those unofficial results, Likud and Blue and White are tied at 32 seats; next is the Joint List with 12 seats; Shas and Yisrael Beytenu have 9 seats each; United Torah Judaism has 8; Yamina has 7; Labor-Gesher is at 6; and the Democratic Camp has 5.

The right-wing bloc has a total of 56 seats, the center-left has 55 and Liberman has 9.

Channel 12 explains its data is based on the fact that a large majority of votes have already been counted, but due to increased scrutiny, the CEC is doing recounts in order to ensure the information it puts out is accurate.

These results leave no candidate with a clear path to forming a government, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s future as prime minister far from secure.

6:45 am

Welcome to a day of political fallout

With the election behind us, the true drama is perhaps only beginning. Join us as we follow real-time developments, with Israel finding itself without a clear election winner, and with the Knesset seemingly deadlocked.

It’s going to be an interesting day.

