EU needs to accept settlements, Pompeo tells Apocalyptic radio host

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells a Christian radio network that the US is trying to convince the EU that it is wrong in regarding Israeli settlements as illegal, and Europe should get on board the settlements-are-legal, per se, train.

“Ms. Mogherini just – she’s just wrong,” Pompeo says about EU Foreign Policy head Federica Mogherini. “And so we are doing our level best to demonstrate to them our legal theory, our understandings, and why it is that we’re convinced that under international law, these settlements are not per se illegal,” he tells Joe Kerr of CSN.

“We hope that all nations, including member nations inside of the EU and the EU itself and countries all over the world, will come to recognize the fundamental rights that the Israeli people have to this land, to this space,” Pompeo says, according to a State Department transcript.

“The risk that is presented from the world as anti-Semitism is on the rise, we hope that every nation will recognize that and weigh in on this conflict in a way that is constructive, that will ultimately lead to the peace that is so desperately needed,” he adds, nonsensically

The interview is given to “A View from the Wall,” a show hosted by CSN, which offers so-called “Rapture Kits” on its website, which, for just $30, “will help believers know what the Bible says about the Rapture and how to proactively warn and inform those who are not spiritually prepared for the return of the Lord.”

“Yes, dark days are coming, but so is victory and the Millennial Reign of Christ,” it promises.