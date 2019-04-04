The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Diplomats’ union holds up absentee ballots over spat with Finance Ministry
The labor union representing Israeli diplomats is refusing to ship ballots to be counted in April 9 election, escalating an ongoing wage spat with the Finance Ministry.
The sealed ballots were supposed to be sent via the Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic mail to the Knesset in Jerusalem, where they will be kept in a safe until Election Day, at which point they will be taken out and counted as part of the general vote count.
According to the union, the ballots are instead being kept in a guarded and locked room whose key is itself being hidden.
Israel does not have absentee voting, except in the case of official emissaries of either the state or the pre-state institutions that are part of the World Zionist Organization system. In total, 5,137 Israelis living abroad qualify to vote, and have been doing so at some 100 consulates and embassies around the world since last week. Absentee voting ends on Friday, April 5.
The spat began in February when the Finance Ministry ordered in that diplomats’ hospitality budgets for their homes be classified as a taxable benefit, unilaterally raising the de facto income taxes of Israel’s envoys for an activity that the diplomats’ union says is key to their work.
Expert: Satellite images show Saudi nuclear reactor to be completed next year
A nuclear technology expert says Google satellite images show Saudi Arabia is about a year away from completing the building of its first nuclear reactor. He says the construction so far appears to be very small in size, indicating the reactor is intended for research purposes.
Still, Robert Kelley says before the kingdom can insert nuclear fuel into the reactor, it would have to abide by an agreement that requires inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
New satellite images: Saudi Arabia is "within months" of completing its first nuclear reactor, show, but it has yet to show any readiness to abide by safeguards that would prevent it making a bomb pic.twitter.com/SJY3lT7QGr
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 4, 2019
Kelley, a veteran of the US Department of Energy now based in Vienna, was first to identify the images of the reactor site in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz City of Science and Technology.
He says the Saudi reactor is being built by the Argentinian government-owned company INVAP.
Russia said continuing search for remains of Israeli soldiers in Syria
After the return of the body of Sgt. First Class Zachary Beumel, Russia is continuing to search for the remains of other IDF soldiers missing since 1982 Sultan Yakoub battle in the First Lebanon War, a diplomatic source tells journalists in Moscow.
The source says this is evidence of the “special” connection between Jerusalem and Moscow, and that Russia’s help would not be coming with a “price tag” regarding the situation in Syria.
The decision to release the information about the operation to the media will not impede it, the source said. “Take that as you will,” he said.
Earlier today, Putin said his country’s military retrieved Baumel’s remains and returned them to Israel for burial, nearly 37 years after he went missing in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub.
Syrian FM says Trump administration ‘lies’ about withdrawing troops
Syria’s foreign minister says US President Donald Trump’s administration “lies” all the time about withdrawing its troops from the country.
Al-Moallem is speaking at a joint press conference in Damascus with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who lauded what he described as Syria’s victory over “terrorism” in the country’s eight-year war.
Al-Moallem vows to liberate all Syrian territory including the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in the country. He says “our patience has its limits.”
— AP
Syrian FM: ‘All options on the table’ to retake Golan from Israel
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem says that Damascus will retake control of the Golan Heights from Israel, and that “all options are on the table.”
“Syria will liberate the occupied Golan by all means and all options are on the table, including a military operation,” Moallem says according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
Moallem makes the remarks in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights at a press conference in Damascus alongside visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.
“Our right in the occupied Syrian Golan is firm and it doesn’t change by the passage of time and every inch of the occupied Syrian territories will be liberated,” Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV quotes him as saying.
“Trump’s decision on occupied Syrian Golan has a single effect as it only enhanced the US isolation,” he adds.
Israel captured the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and in 1981 effectively annexed the area in a move never recognized by the international community, which considers the Golan Heights to be occupied Syrian territory.
Last month, Trump signed a proclamation formally recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, drawing sharp rebuke from allies and UN member states.
