Far-right leader says he’ll quit election race if Netanyahu scraps Oslo Accords

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, condemns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledges to build settlement homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“I am very concerned about Israel’s recent announcements regarding the advancement of settlement construction in Giv’at Hamatos and Har Homa, as well as the worrying plans for 3,500 units in the controversial E1 area of the occupied West Bank,” he says in a statement.

“All settlements are illegal under international law and remain a substantial obstacle to peace. If the E1 plan were to be implemented, it would sever the connection between northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution.

“I urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such unilateral actions that fuel instability and further erode the prospects for resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”