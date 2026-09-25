UN blacklists 61 more firms operating in West Bank settlements

GENEVA, Switzerland — The United Nations human rights office issues a list adding 61 more companies operating in West Bank settlements, which the global body considers illegal.

The database is highly sensitive as firms could be targeted for boycotts or divestment to pressure Israel over settler expansion in the territory that is home to over 3 million Palestinians.

The database, first released in 2020, now includes 214 firms, mostly from Israel, but also from 10 other countries including France, Germany, China and the US.

Newly added firms included Israeli pesticide maker ADAMA, part of Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, Israel-based real estate investment holding company Alony Hetz and Spain’s Salvat Logistica.

They do not immediately respond to a request for comment on their inclusion in the UN database.

They joined companies such as travel agency Expedia and home-rental company Airbnb already on the list.

Israel, which views the West Bank as disputed rather than occupied, has previously said the list unfairly vilifies companies working legally.

“This is a distorted mechanism — created by a deeply flawed body with an automatic majority against Israel,” Israel’s diplomatic mission says, alleging that the database was established to “persecute” the Jewish state.

Over 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, which Palestinians claim, along with East Jerusalem and Gaza, as the basis of a future independent state.

Israel has said it has no intention of dismantling any of its West Bank settlements, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out an independent Palestinian state.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.