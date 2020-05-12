Fauci to warn Senate of ‘needless death’ if US opens too soon

Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will warn the Senate later today that the United States will see “needless suffering and death” from the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reports.

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the government’s virus response, is one of four top medical experts due to testify remotely at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” Fauci wrote in an email to The New York Times yesterday

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal,” says Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

— with AFP