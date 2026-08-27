Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
Firefighters called to Jerusalem’s Yitzhak Navon train station after reports of smoke; passengers evacuated
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Passengers have been evacuated from Jerusalem’s Yitzhak Navon railway station, and firefighters are on the scene after reports of smoke inside the station, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service says.
The statement adds that more information will be provided later “as needed.”
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