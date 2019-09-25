Front-row lineup for Rivlin’s announcement hints Netanyahu will be picked

The cards reserving front-row seats for officials at President Reuven Rivlin’s announcement this evening appear to strongly suggest Netanyahu will be chosen to form the next government.

Amid the names of various presidential officials are the heads of the Likud negotiating team, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin.

No Blue and White officials or negotiators are listed.

Officials from the president’s office later remove the cards for Levin and Elkin.

— Raoul Wootliff