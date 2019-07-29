Funeral begins for Ofir Hasdai, killed in Ramle after dispute over parking

The funeral for Ofir Hasdai, who was shot dead yesterday in a parking lot in Ramle following a dispute over a parking spot, begins, as dozens convene at the Ramle cemetery.

Among those in attendance is Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel.

Hasdai’s wife, Dikla, has muscular dystrophy. She told Israeli media outlets the couple have three children: 9-year-old twins, one of whom has cerebral palsy, and an 18-month-old who suffers from muscular dystrophy who needs to use a respirator. Their third daughter is not disabled.

אופיר חסדאי מובא למנוחות | ראש עיריית רמלה: אסון כבד ובלתי נתפס פקד את משפחת חסדאי והעיר. חסדאי נרצח על רקע ויכוח על חנייה. בלתי נתפס. אופיר היה אבא אוהב ומסור שטיפל במסירות אין קץ באשתו ובילדיו. אופיר היה עמוד התווך של המשפחה. אופיר היה האור והשמחה למשפחתו

She said her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family.

An online fundraising campaign for the wife and children of a man shot dead in parking dispute in central Israel has raised over NIS 433,000 ($122,000) within hours.