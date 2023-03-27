Gallant welcomes delay of overhaul, after PM ousted him for urging the same step

Ousted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says he welcomes the decision to delay the judicial overhaul legislation in order to hold talks with its opponents, his office says in a brief statement.

The statement does not mention Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced the legislation would be paused.

Netanyahu in his speech also did not explicitly mention Gallant, whom he fired yesterday for calling to pause the overhaul.

Gallant is still technically the defense minister, as he has not received an official letter notifying him of his dismissal.