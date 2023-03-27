Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Gallant welcomes delay of overhaul, after PM ousted him for urging the same step

By Emanuel Fabian 27 March 2023, 8:57 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-immigrant absorption minister Yoav Gallant hold a press conference at the Knesset, January 9, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/ Flash90/ File)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-immigrant absorption minister Yoav Gallant hold a press conference at the Knesset, January 9, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/ Flash90/ File)

Ousted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says he welcomes the decision to delay the judicial overhaul legislation in order to hold talks with its opponents, his office says in a brief statement.

The statement does not mention Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced the legislation would be paused.

Netanyahu in his speech also did not explicitly mention Gallant, whom he fired yesterday for calling to pause the overhaul.

Gallant is still technically the defense minister, as he has not received an official letter notifying him of his dismissal.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.