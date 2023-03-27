Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Gantz appoints negotiation team for overhaul talks

Today, 1:15 am Edit
National Unity party leader Benny Gantz speaks to the media at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, March 1, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
National Unity party leader Benny Gantz speaks to the media at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, March 1, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Benny Gantz, head of the opposition’s National Unity party, appoints a team that will go into negotiations aimed at resolving the judicial crisis.

Gantz’s negotiation team includes the MKs from his party Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and a lawyer, Ronen Aviani, the Walla news site reports.

The group will be dispatched to the president’s official residence for talks.

Gantz spoke with President Herzog about jumpstarting negotiations earlier today.

Gantz also spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to welcome his move to pause the legislative push to overhaul the judiciary.

Gantz penned a letter yesterday to coalition members urging them to halt the legislation to allow for negotiations toward a compromise that will have broad public buy-in.

A poll released earlier today showed the pragmatic, centrist Gantz garnering significant public support at the expense of Netanyahu’s Likud.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.