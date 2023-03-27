Gantz appoints negotiation team for overhaul talks

Benny Gantz, head of the opposition’s National Unity party, appoints a team that will go into negotiations aimed at resolving the judicial crisis.

Gantz’s negotiation team includes the MKs from his party Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and a lawyer, Ronen Aviani, the Walla news site reports.

The group will be dispatched to the president’s official residence for talks.

Gantz spoke with President Herzog about jumpstarting negotiations earlier today.

Gantz also spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to welcome his move to pause the legislative push to overhaul the judiciary.

Gantz penned a letter yesterday to coalition members urging them to halt the legislation to allow for negotiations toward a compromise that will have broad public buy-in.

A poll released earlier today showed the pragmatic, centrist Gantz garnering significant public support at the expense of Netanyahu’s Likud.