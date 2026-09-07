Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026
IDF troops kill Palestinian who stabbed, wounded Israeli man in West Bank attack
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Palestinian terrorist who stabbed an Israeli man in the West Bank earlier and fled was shot dead by Israeli troops a short while ago, the military says.
The IDF says troops located the terrorist in a nearby village next to his vehicle.
After the Palestinian tried to stab the soldiers, a company commander of the 411th Artillery Battalion shot him dead, the army adds.
The Israeli man is in moderate-to-serious condition.
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