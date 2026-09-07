Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Netanyahu in response to West Bank stabbing attack: ‘No terrorist has a safe haven’

By Nava Freiberg Today, 12:38 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that “no terrorist has a safe haven” after IDF troops shot dead the Palestinian terrorist who stabbed an Israeli man at a farming outpost in the West Bank earlier today.

“We will continue to eliminate terrorists, pursue those who send them, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu vows, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

“Anyone who tries to threaten Israel and its citizens will pay a heavy price,” he says.

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