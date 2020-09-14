Gantz speaks to Bahraini counterpart, invites him for visit

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has spoken with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi over the phone ahead of the signing of a normalization agreement between the two countries tomorrow, according to Bahraini state media.

“The two discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords and of the growing normalization with Israel to regional stability in the Middle East, and talked about their mutual expectation that a close partnership be established between the two defense ministries, which will contribute to both countries’ capabilities, and to maintaining regional security,” Gantz’s office says.

Gantz invites al-Nuaimi to visit Israel for an official visit.

“The two agreed to continue their dialogue soon,” his office says.

— Judah Ari Gross