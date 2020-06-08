Gantz to meet with settlers on annexation plans

A poll published by Channel 12, which maybe has a fourth election on its mind, finds continuing sky-high support for Likud and Blue and White still managing to garner a significant amount of votes despite party leader Benny Gantz breaking ranks to join up with Likud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Likud would gain 40 seats, while the Joint List, with 15 seats would be the next largest party.

Yesh Atid would manage 14 seats and former partner Blue and White would drop to 12 seats.

Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would get nine seats each, followed by Yamina with eight, UTJ with seven and Meretz with six.

The Labor party would remain well below the entrance threshold, with only 1.9 percent of votes, barely more than half the number needed to enter the Knesset.