Gantz warns enemies of ‘unlimited capabilities’ amid high tensions

Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatens the enemy countries surrounding Israel that the Jewish state’s military has a far reach and “unlimited capabilities” that it is prepared to use.

Gantz makes his comments during a visit to a squadron of F-35 fighter jets on the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.

“I am finishing a visit to an F-35 squadron, which is the most advanced [aircraft] that the Israeli Air Force has and is one of the best in the world. We have an ability to act at an unprecedented range and level of operational preparedness,” Gantz says.

“I suggest to all the countries in the region, near and far — Iran, Lebanon, Syria or anyone else who may be involved in terrorism — that they remember that Israel has unlimited capabilities and knows how to use them,” he says.

