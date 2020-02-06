German state premier offers to resign over far-right vote: party sources

The Israel Defense Forces says a gunman opened fire at a group of soldiers who were stationed near the Parsa Junction outside the Dolev settlement, northwest of Ramallah. The troops opened fire at the suspect and launched a manhunt to find him.

“A terrorist shot at IDF troops were in the area. An IDF soldier was lightly injured from the gunfire and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” the military says.

“IDF soldiers responded with gunfire at the terrorist and began searching for him.”

The soldier sustained a light wound to the head, with the bullet only grazing him, and was fully conscious, medics say.

— Judah Ari Gross