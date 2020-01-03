Germany orders troops in Iraq to stay in their bases

Germany’s defense ministry says its soldiers who help train local forces in Iraq have been ordered not to leave their bases following the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

Germany currently has 130 soldiers in Iraq. Defense ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi says the troops “will have a restriction… no movement outside military facilities in Taji and Baghdad.”

Routsi says the training of Iraqi troops will continue.

Germany has a longstanding warning against travel to most of Iraq. Now it says the situation in the Middle East has reached “a dangerous escalation point” with the killing of elite Quds Force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani and vows of retaliation from Iran.

— AP