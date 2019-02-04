Germany recognizes Venezuela opposition chief as acting president

A senior Canadian official says the country will announce new humanitarian assistance for countries most affected by the Venezuelan refugee crisis.

The official says the announcement will come later today at a meeting of nations that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of his crisis-torn country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are hosting the meeting of the Lima Group, a regional bloc of 13 countries that have been vocal in denouncing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The official says Venezuela will need substantive international support because the economic and social reconstruction effort in the country will be monumental.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss it before an official announcement.

— AP