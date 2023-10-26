Hamas makes unverified propaganda claim that ‘almost 50’ hostages killed in airstrikes

The Hamas terror group makes an unverified claim that “almost 50” Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

There is no independent verification, and Israel has not reacted to such claims in the past. Hamas frequently fabricates such statements and is also engaged in psychological warfare against the families of the hostages as well as the general population.

“Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50,” the group says in a statement on its Telegram channel.