Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, October 26, 2023

Hamas makes unverified propaganda claim that ‘almost 50’ hostages killed in airstrikes

By AFP 26 October 2023, 6:22 pm 6 Edit
Posters calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, October 21, 2023. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Posters calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, October 21, 2023. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Hamas terror group makes an unverified claim that “almost 50” Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

There is no independent verification, and Israel has not reacted to such claims in the past. Hamas frequently fabricates such statements and is also engaged in psychological warfare against the families of the hostages as well as the general population.

“Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50,” the group says in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It has a link that will sign you in.