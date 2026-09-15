Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Hamas Rafah Brigade commander likely killed in IDF strike, security official says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:08 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade was likely killed in this evening’s strike in the southern Gaza Strip, a “senior security official” says in a statement to reporters.

The official says, “It appears that the elimination of the Rafah Brigade commander was successful.”

Gazan media identify the slain Hamas commander as Nael Abu Obeid, also known as Abu Atiya.

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