Hamas Rafah Brigade commander likely killed in IDF strike, security official says

The commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade was likely killed in this evening’s strike in the southern Gaza Strip, a “senior security official” says in a statement to reporters.

The official says, “It appears that the elimination of the Rafah Brigade commander was successful.”

Gazan media identify the slain Hamas commander as Nael Abu Obeid, also known as Abu Atiya.

وإنا على فراقك لمحزونون يا أبا عطية

لكن لا نقول إلا ما يرضي ربنا

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

قائد لواء رفح د. نائل عبيد ابو عطية شهيد.ا ???? pic.twitter.com/UP1jtUzM0U — م.محمد الشريف #غزة???? (@emshareif) September 15, 2026