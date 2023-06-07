Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Hanegbi meets Moroccan foreign minister in Rabat

By Lazar Berman 7 June 2023, 5:41 pm Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on May 7, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi is in Rabat to meet Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

A tweet from Morocco’s Foreign Ministry shows the two shaking hands in front of their countries’ flags, and meeting alongside aides.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is also slated to land in Morocco today to meet his counterpart and other Moroccan officials.

For the first time, IDF troops are participating this week in the annual African Lion exercises organized by Morocco and the US.

