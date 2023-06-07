Hanegbi meets Moroccan foreign minister in Rabat

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi is in Rabat to meet Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

A tweet from Morocco’s Foreign Ministry shows the two shaking hands in front of their countries’ flags, and meeting alongside aides.

MFA Nasser Bourita received, today in Rabat, the Israeli National Security Advisor, Mr. Tzachi Hanegbi.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is also slated to land in Morocco today to meet his counterpart and other Moroccan officials.

For the first time, IDF troops are participating this week in the annual African Lion exercises organized by Morocco and the US.