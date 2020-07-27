Haredi leaders say more worshipers will be allowed at synagogues for Tisha B’Av

Jerusalem police announce the arrest of two suspects under suspicion of involvement in “violating public order” during anti-government protests in Jerusalem on July 14, one of whom allegedly attacked Channel 13 journalist Avishay Ben Haim.

Police believe both suspects attacked a police officer that same night. The officer was sent to the hospital with an injured leg.

During that night’s demonstrations protesters broke through police barricades on Keren Hayesod Street and reached the city center. After clashes took place, police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters.

Police did not comment on claims by the organizers of the protests that those who attacked Ben Haim were “provocateurs” and not members of the protest movement.

