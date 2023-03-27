Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Head of largest labor union to make statement amid growing calls for strike

27 March 2023, 7:48 am Edit
Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labor federation, speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/ Flash90)
The head of the Histadrut labor federation was due to give a press conference later Monday, amid growing calls for a strike following the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after speaking out against the government’s judicial overhaul.

The Histadrut said Arnon Bar-David would give a “special” statement alongside business chiefs and union leaders, without detailing what he will announce.

Several Hebrew media reports said he was expected to declare a strike.

Video from protests along the Ayalon Highway overnight showed Bar-David chanting “strike” with protesters.

The press conference was announced after Bar-David met with business leaders for what was billed as an emergency meeting. A clip from the end of the meeting showed participants standing and applauding.

