Head of largest labor union to make statement amid growing calls for strike

The head of the Histadrut labor federation was due to give a press conference later Monday, amid growing calls for a strike following the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after speaking out against the government’s judicial overhaul.

The Histadrut said Arnon Bar-David would give a “special” statement alongside business chiefs and union leaders, without detailing what he will announce.

Several Hebrew media reports said he was expected to declare a strike.

Video from protests along the Ayalon Highway overnight showed Bar-David chanting “strike” with protesters.

The press conference was announced after Bar-David met with business leaders for what was billed as an emergency meeting. A clip from the end of the meeting showed participants standing and applauding.