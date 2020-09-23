Health minister admits Israel likely facing flu shot shortage

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says the country likely won’t have enough flu vaccines to go around in the early months of the winter.

“I hope I manage to bring to Israel 10 million shots. There is a chance we won’t be successful, in the first stage, to supply a vaccine for every citizen,” tweets Edelstein. “There is a ranking of priority: Medical staff, the elderly population and those with preexisting conditions will be the first to get vaccinated. After that, the rest of the public, including public servants.”