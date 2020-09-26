Health minister slams protesters for ‘endangering health’

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweets against anti-government protesters, calling them virus spreaders and saying that they will soon be clamped down on.

“Don’t follow the protesters’ example tonight. They took advantage of the extra time to endanger their health and the health of those around them,” he writes. “On Tuesday we will finish legislating and the protests will be limited.”

Passage of legislation that would have limited travel for protests and kept demonstrations to 20-person capsules was delayed on Friday.

In response, the Black Flag protest movement makes fun of Edelstein for his refusal to comply with a Supreme Court order to hold a vote on his old role as Knesset Speaker earlier this year. “Don’t listen to the Health minister. Don’t break the rules and don’t break Supreme Court rulings,” the group says, according to Ynet.