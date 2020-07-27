Hezbollah-affiliated TV claims no Hezbollah fighters killed in border incident

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accuses Twitter and Facebook of “complicity” in anti-Semitism on their platforms, by failing to do enough to stem hate speech online.

Mirvis writes to the company chiefs that “the woeful lack of responsible leadership… cannot be allowed to stand,” the Guardian reports.

“Your inaction amounts to complicity. I urge you to take swift action to challenge the hatred that currently thrives on your platform.”

His letter comes amid a 48-hour boycott of Twitter and Instagram throughout the UK in response to an anti-Semitic rant by UK rap artist Wiley, who posted a stream of anti-Semitic tweets Friday, claiming connections between the Jewish community and the Ku Klux Klan, as well as repeated tropes about Jews and money.

The tweets were up for 12 hours before Twitter finally deleted some of them under its “hateful conduct policy,” though others remain.

He also posted anti-Semitic content on Instagram, which remained on the site.