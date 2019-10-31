Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing at Israeli drone

Hezbollah is taking responsibility for firing an anti-aircraft missile at an Israeli drone earlier today, saying it forced the UAV to retreat from Lebanese airspace.

“Fighters of the Islamic resistance confronted a hostile drone in southern Lebanon’s skies with the appropriate weapons and forced it to leave [the area],” Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television network reports.

Initial reports in Lebanese media said that an Israeli spy drone was shot down over the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold.

But in a statement, the IDF said an anti-aircraft missile was “launched over Lebanese territory” toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.