High Court won’t hear petition against tasking Netanyahu as PM for now

The High Court says it will not consider a petition against President Reuven Rivlin tasking Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government, saying such a decision would be premature.

As it has in the past, the court says the case is still a theoretical as Netanyahu, indicted in three criminal cases, has not been handed the mandate.

The petition, filed by 117 high-tech, business, security and education professionals, came minutes after Rivlin announced he would not extend Gantz’s mandate to form a government. Rivlin also suggested he would not transfer the mandate to Netanyahu.

The court says if Rivlin does give the mandate to Netanyahu, the petitioners can refile.