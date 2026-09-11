Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands — Yemen military official

Yemen’s Houthis have seized Greater and Lesser Hanish, the last two islands that were not under their control in the Bab al-Mandab strait, a military official in the internationally recognized government tells AFP.

“Everything that was under our control on the western coast has fallen,” the official says, hours after the Houthis seized control of the strategic Mayyun Island, part of its campaign to consolidate its control over the vital shipping corridor.