Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands — Yemen military official

By AFP Today, 5:04 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yemen’s Houthis have seized Greater and Lesser Hanish, the last two islands that were not under their control in the Bab al-Mandab strait, a military official in the internationally recognized government tells AFP.

“Everything that was under our control on the western coast has fallen,” the official says, hours after the Houthis seized control of the strategic Mayyun Island, part of its campaign to consolidate its control over the vital shipping corridor.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.