The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Yitzhar settlement condemns demolitions; far-right attorney petitions High Court
A statement from the Yitzhar settlement condems the demolition, blasting the government for green-lighting it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The settlement calls the measure a “price tag,” a term that refers to vandalism and other hate crimes carried out by Jewish ultra-nationalists ostensibly in retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies perceived as hostile to the settler movement.
In the middle of the demolition, far-right activist-attorney Itamar Ben Gvir issues a statement saying that his legal assistant Hananel Dorfman had petitioned the High Court to compel the forces to halt the razing.
— Jacob Magid
Hundreds of troops carrying out demolitions at illegal outposts
Hundreds of Israeli security personnel descend on several outposts outside of the flashpoint Yitzhar settlement in the northern West Bank to carry out demolitions of six illegal structures.
Four of the structures are located in the Kipa Sruga and Tekuma outposts in Area C, and two are in Kumi Ori in Area B, according to a spokesman for the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes West Bank construction.
While the Oslo Accords bar Israelis from building in Area B, the residents of Kumi Ori — where only a handful of families live along with several dozen far-right activists known as hilltop youth — have long flouted those laws.
One of the two homes demolished in Kumi Ori belongs to the family of Neria Zarog, who, according to a security official who spoke to The Times of Israel last year, is a “violent extremist” who has inspired attacks against Palestinians and Israeli forces alike.
Zarog rebuilt his home almost immediately after it was razed for its lack of permits in January, a Civil Administration spokesman says.
Zarog was arrested this morning for “refusing to evacuate” the scene in order for the security forces to raze his home, a Border Police spokesman says.
— Jacob Magid
comments