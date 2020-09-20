Hundreds protest in Germany against virus restrictions

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Hundreds of people demonstrate in downtown Duesseldorf against government coronavirus restrictions and in support of a host of other causes.

People wave signs with slogans like “end to panic, corona pandemic is a lie” and “corona rebels” as songs decrying coronavirus restrictions are played.

They chant “free Julian Assange” along with one speaker, and form a “W” — symbolizing “we all” — with their hands, which they raise over their heads as the theme to Chariots of Fire played.

No masks are to be seen, aside from on journalists covering the rally, and a few children mingled among the crowd.

Before breaking away to walk along a route through the western city, the crowd sways to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and a man in a Superman costume sings along.

Police report no incidents.

— AP