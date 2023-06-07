Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

IDF apologizes for not warning residents in advance of controlled explosion

By Emanuel Fabian 7 June 2023, 7:51 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A view of an explosion near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel on June 7, 2023. (Courtesy: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
The Israel Defense Forces says it “regrets” not giving advance notice to residents of southern Israel about a large explosion near Kiryat Gat earlier today.

Some two hours after the blast, the IDF announced that it had been a “preplanned controlled ammunition explosion.”

The IDF says the matter will be investigated.

It has a link that will sign you in.