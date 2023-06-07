Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023
IDF apologizes for not warning residents in advance of controlled explosion
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
The Israel Defense Forces says it “regrets” not giving advance notice to residents of southern Israel about a large explosion near Kiryat Gat earlier today.
Some two hours after the blast, the IDF announced that it had been a “preplanned controlled ammunition explosion.”
The IDF says the matter will be investigated.