IDF chief vows to ‘learn and improve’ after false Haredi draft numbers given

IDF chief Aviv Kohavi calls a recently revealed case in which the military inflated the numbers of ultra-Orthodox recruits a deep violation of the trust between the army and Israeli society, warning that any intentional efforts to falsify the statistics would be dealt with harshly.

“Presenting things incorrectly is a violation of the contract of trust that exists between the IDF and Israeli society, who entrusts us with its sons and daughters,” Kohavi says during an award ceremony.

The case was brought to light earlier this month, leading to widespread criticism of the military. The IDF maintains that there was no concerted effort to deceive the public and that the majority of the discrepancy came from a change in criteria for who is considered ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, under the law. Kohavi ordered a full investigation of the matter, tasking recently released Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa with leading the probe.

“Anywhere we find a mistake, we will learn and we will improve. Anywhere we find negligence or intention [to deceive], we will act harshly. In the areas of honesty and reliability there is no room and there never will be room for compromise. There is not and there never will be room for cutting corners or looking the other way,” Kohavi says.

The army chief also discusses the security threats facing the country, warning that Iran is expanding its military presence to Israel’s north.

“The Iranian arms are going deeper into Syria and Lebanon. The number of enemies we have is greater than the number of fronts,” he says.

— Judah Ari Gross