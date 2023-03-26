IDF delays 2-day workshop for General Staff so they can discuss overhaul with units

The Israel Defense Forces says it is delaying a two-day workshop session for members of the General Staff, to allow for the senior officers to discuss the judicial overhaul with their respective units.

“In the coming days, all IDF commanders will hold talks with their subordinates, standing and reserve, following the protests in Israeli society, with the aim of strengthening the cohesion of the IDF and maintaining its competence,” the military says.

The now-delayed two-day session was meant to discuss the IDF’s multi-year plan, the military says.